Introducing Sacred Fire Ministry With Rev. Eric Carpenter, AKA., Shadow Walker on the Universal Life Church Radio Network

Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. USA ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today. More Info; http://www.ulcnetwork.com/
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and The Universal Life Church Radio Network Wish to Introduce and Announce as Follows:
The Sacred Fire Ministry Hour every Monday night at 9PM EST on the Universal Life Church Radio Network with their leader, Rev Eric Carpenter, AKA., Shadow Walker. Joining in will be other Ministers of Sacred Fire Ministry who talk of how Native American beliefs intertwine and conflict with Christian beliefs. Note: Rev Eric and each Sacred Fire Minister are baptized and very much believe in Jesus Christ.
In affiliation with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Sacred Fire Ministry is a nonprofit, nondenominational Native/Christian Faith Based Ministry, with an emphasis on the Native American culture, dedicated to providing Spiritual enlightenment, education and universal brotherhood. The Sacred Fire Ministry calling is to assist you in developing your relationship with your Creator/God, willing to share your beliefs, thoughts without dishonoring your personal beliefs.
Sacred Fire Ministry as most ministries do, provides wedding ceremonies, renewal of vows, commitment ceremonies, baby namings, blessings, dedications, baptism, house blessings, funerals - both human and/or pets, end of pregnancy, mid-life ceremonies, empty nest ceremonies, missing person ceremonies, prayers and blessings.
Email Contacts and Website:
Rev Shadow Walker: shadowwalker@pa.net
Staff Email: sacredfireministry@sacredfireministry.org
Sacred Fire Ministry Website: http://www.sacredfireministry.org