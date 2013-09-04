Introducing Scottville Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces their congregational affiliate, Scottville Universal Life Church of Scottville, Ilinois, led by Bishop and Pastor Christopher McCombs. The Church itself is a 100 year old, former United Methodist Church, undergoing extensive renovations and updates by its new owner. In addition to weekly Sunday Service, Scottville Universal Life Church offers Sunday School, Bible Study, a Youth Group and plays a huge part in its community. The community is dependent on the Scottville Universal Life Church, which also attracts visitors and new members from around Springfield, IL. to St Louis, MO.



Scottville Universal Life Church publishes the following Mission Statement on their website: "Our Mission Statement: The objectives and purposes of the Scottville Universal Life Church shall be to live and spread the established, historic, Biblical Christian faith. Further, it is our express purpose to minister the Word of God to the faithful, to conduct regular worship services through various forms of ministries, and to promote and encourage those that are in need through the various ministries of the Church; to cooperate with other organizations and institutions in ministering God's Word to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ; to maintain a local church as well as to implement a program of planting new churches in the United States and in foreign lands; to license and ordain qualified individuals for service in the ministry; and to do any and all other things and activities which will serve to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the direction of the Holy Spirit, and in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Scriptures, the Holy Bible."



Bishop Christopher T. McCombs is owner of The Wise Body Massage & Yoga Studio of neighboring Springfield, IL., the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln. Bishop McCombs studied massage therapy at the Midwest Technical Institute and Thai Bodywork School of Thai Massage.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com