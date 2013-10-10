Introducing Sha Computers: A Smart Way to Shop for Computers

Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- One of the worst kept secrets of the tech industry has indeed got to that computers and related accessories are always sold with ludicrous markups. Sha Computers offers its users a smart way to shop for the latest computers and accessories through its online computer store. In the convenience of your own home. Without pressure from sales people.



"We sell a wide range of computer accessories including gaming headsets, DRAMs, desktops, monitors, laptops, controllers, subwoofer systems, software/hardware guide books, and a lot more at reasonable prices," says a spokesperson for Sha Computers.



"The internet offers several avenues for bargain hunters, and the good news is that you do not need supreme intelligence to ascertain the ones that are beneficial for you. All that you need is a little awareness," adds the spokesperson.



The trick is to first ascertain the requirements. For instance, avid gamers might need a specific graphics card, but if buying for simple home use, a dated system would be just fine. Once this is ascertained, users can look for options. You can choose from refurbished computers, second hand or even old models. But each of these comes with their own set of problems. "Refurbished computers and accessories do not come with a warranty because they're often fitted with parts that have either suffered physical damage or haven't met the manufacturer's specifications. As for second hand, it is obvious that these are already used ones and hence prone to repair," adds the spokesperson



The last option is to look for a computer store online. They use the power of bulk purchase to bargain with manufacturers. These online stores also do not have to spend on retail showrooms or sales staff. They do not need to spend money on warehouses as well. The money saved on these overhead costs is passed on to the end users by way of discounted prices. Sha-computerstore-online.com is one such store that offers great discounts on its products.



Sha-computerstore-online.com:

Sha Computer Online is an online computer store that offers great computer deals for users.



To know more, visit, http://sha-computerstore-online.com