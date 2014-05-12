Introducing Shuddha Desi Mass Communication Tool, An Innovative Outdoor Advertising Solution from Vritti Solutions

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The public announcement system has been around for a while, but has recently gained significance in the ‘ad world’ with the steadily establishing media platform, ‘Audio ads at bus stand’ specifically in semi-urban and rural areas. Concept uses the power of ‘informative audio announcement’. This Compulsory Listening Media Platform, targets millions of passengers visiting bus stands every single day.



Unprecedented urbanization is changing all old equations and strategies in Branding. Growing City peripheries having malls, super speciality hospitals and multiplexes cultivated brand new ‘Semi-Urban Masses’. So, brands are now choosing to go rural to extend their reach beyond the boundaries of the city and advertising at bus stands has proven to be most affordable and effective media platform, according to reports by A.C Neilsen. As per the survey, public announcements as a medium at bus stands had 98% recall value by frequent passengers.



The audio ads promoting various brands are played at regular intervals coupled with bus announcements. This ensures 100% attention from passengers. Creative properties are customized to match the local dialect, ensuring sustainable brand connect. Brands like Maruti, SBI and Lux among others have turned to ‘bus stand audio ads media’ to increase reach and awareness. It proves the ‘convincing power’ of this medium which works equally well across all sectors.



As compared to other mediums, it costs just 01 paisa per target consumer. The world of advertising is constantly on the move and innovation is the key to progress as brands make the most of public announcements to increase sales.



About Vritti i-Media

At Vritti i-Media, we are pioneers in advertising solutions for your business. We engage with our clients right from the launching of the product, to conceptualizing ideas, creating awareness, branding, and market consideration. We implement the latest use of digital technology to help corporate, SME’s and retail business advertise, market, and promote in an economically effective way.



Nisha Singh

Vritti Solutions Limited

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City - Malad (W), Mumbai - 400 064.

State – Maharashtra

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