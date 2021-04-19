Introducing Stackbutler –A New Way to Reliable Software

Malang, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Stackbutler, a software information platform, announced a new and unique software rating system that is going to help users quickly find the product they need. Stackbutler promises to eliminate the noise caused by too many options and deliver reliable and complete software information instantly.



By collecting all the relevant data available on the internet, Stackbutler creates a powerful guide. Instead of listing through dozens of different review websites, users can now have everything in one place.



To provide a truly objective software rating, Stackbutler looks everywhere for information. This includes reviews from multiple platforms, product scores from relevant websites, as well as sentiment analysis acquired from Twitter, Facebook, and Google. All this information is carefully sorted and used to calculate the Butler score.



"We think that this is the most impartial way of ranking software because it takes every factor into account," Stackbutler creators said. "This way, the user can get all the information they need in seconds," they added.



The most valuable thing that Stackbutler offers is saving time when looking for the right software. Stackbutler does all the research and hard work, providing the user with a complete report and ratings after typing the product name in the search bar.



About Stackbutler

Stackbutler is a company with a clear goal in mind: "Serving the best software one can get." According to their claims, they focus on providing real value to the user instead of blending in the sea of plain review websites.



Using all the available metrics and data, they try to paint the complete picture of every product so users always know what they're getting. While young, the company features over 138,850 products in its database. This, in combination with the unique approach, is earning Stackbutler a great reputation and a rapidly growing customer base.



