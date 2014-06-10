Introducing T-Lock Call Blocker; An Excellent Gift Idea for Father's Day

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Has your Dad (or Mom) complained about getting non-stop annoying phone calls lately? If so, they are not alone! US consumers, especially elders, are the main target to an increasing number of unsolicited telemarketing activities, including illegal robocalls, and several phone scams and frauds. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the number of phone-related fraud and scams complains have increased 2600% in the last 10 years (from 150,000 to 4,000,000).



Fortunately, there is an effective and affordable solution available in the market to help consumers protect their home phone lines and significantly reduce the number of unwanted calls. This product is called the T-Lock call blocker; an easy-to-use device sold by hqtelecom.com that can block up to 1,500 unwanted phone numbers and area codes.



In the United States, even if one registers a phone number with the government sponsored 'Do Not Call' list program, consumers still continue to receive unwanted calls, mainly from illegal telemarketing companies, scam artists, charities, politicians, and many others. "It’s very rewarding to be able to help homeowners restore peace and quiet in their homes” says Alfredo Purrinos, former NASA engineer and factory’s sole distributor for the T-Lock Call Blocker product in the USA. "Many are getting hammered by unwanted phone calls each day, even after registering their phone numbers with the 'Do Not Call' list".



Why is the T-Lock Call Blocker the best solution available in the market? The T-Lock Call Blocker is the only device in the market with the capacity to store and block 1,500 phone numbers. Many of the companies using automated telemarketing services are constantly changing their phone numbers, consumers need a call blocker device with a large capacity that can block several hundred numbers. There are similar products and services presently available however they can only block 100 numbers or less. There are many other features that make this product highly effective to help cut down on unwanted nuisance calls. Please refer to http://hqtelecom.com/callblocker for more details.



About Hi Q Telecom Inc.

Hi Q Telecom Inc. (HQTelecom.com) is a BBB A+ rated corporation specializing in telephone security and specialty products, and travel related services. Hi Q Telecom is also the exclusive distribution rights for this product in the USA. If interested in buying this product wholesale for resell and retail distribution within the US or abroad, please contact us. For more information about incoming call block devices or the company go to hqtelecom.com.



For more information, please contact:

Alfredo Purrinos

6175 NW 153 ST Suite 204

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Web: http://hqtelecom.com

Telephone: 786-221-5997

Email: support@hqtelecom.com