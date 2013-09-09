Introducing the Big City in the Deep South Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- When people think of the best cities of the United States, they often think of the ones like New York, Los Angeles, and maybe even Chicago, and rightfully so. Those cities contribute a great deal to the American identity, but they deserve to be joined by yet another metropolis that can boast its own history and robust economy. Houston fits into this description and it has ascended into another level in terms of its versatility and its economy. Truly though, a visit to this city is warranted just because of all the attractions that are there. Houston may even now be considered as a prime tourist destination because of these things, and that makes a trip to this city even more exciting.



From an attractions standpoint, the city of Houston has people covered with its historical sites and entertainment options. If your idea of a great vacation is spending time watching a game, then you’re in luck because the city hosts three professional sports teams. Time your vacation right and you can find yourself courtside, behind home plate, or maybe even at the 50 yard line witnessing the world’s greatest athletes compete. Those are some spectacular events that are worth lining up for and by acquiring a room in a Hotel in Houston TX, you too will get the opportunity to see these great athletes in the flesh.



The only possible problem for you now, dear tourist, is to find a place to secure lodging in Houston, TX. You’re in luck though because the Super 8 Houston Hobby Airport South is more than capable of meeting your needs as a tourist seeking comfort. It has the comfortable rooms that you will want to stay in, and they are all secure, ensuring that no unforeseen troubles haunt you while on vacation.



For reservations or to know more about Super 8 Houston Hobby Airport South, visit http://dodbusopps.com/53470/23.htm



For Media Contact:

Super 8 Hotel Houston Hobby Airport South Texas

10130 Almeda Genoa Rd., Houston, TX 77075 US

Phone: (713) 943-2020

http://dodbusopps.com/53470/23.htm