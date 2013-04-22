Introducing the Big Idea Mastermind Method Created with the Home-Based Entrepreneur in Mind

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The CEO and founder of the Big Idea Marketing Method recently announced that his flagship profit-system, Big Idea Mastermind, and his unique business model that makes high income achievable for beginners will be offered at no cost to new members for a 24-hr period. Vick Strizheus developed the system over the past 10 months. He offers a video series of free training on incontrovertible internet marketing techniques and has gone on to earn in excess of $700,000 from scratch in only 28 days.



Strizheus acknowledges that his earnings are not typical, but, he adds, that his students are already earning $1,000 per day with no prior Internet experience. His hope is to share this system which he currently sells for $497 per month, to hundreds of new members at no cost during the free one-day event. As an added incentive for quick registration, Strizheus is also giving away his exclusive Landing Page creation software to all new members. This free software is valued at $500 if sold separately.



Besides the unparalleled income that one can realize, there are the perks that come with being a member of the program. For example, Strizheus will be taking all of the BIM Diamond-level members to a company Millionaires Retreat in Hawaii May 30 - June 2; a $450,000 expense paid event.



BIM officially launched their website on Monday 4-1-13, and although there was far too much traffic, adjustments have since been made to accommodate the expected volume that will occur during the BIM Free Day. Estimates are the new cloud-based system will handle up to 5 million visitors per day.



Upon registering for this exclusive proprietary system, the date of the actual Free 24 hr Registration will be announced via email to the registered applicants only. Therefore, all are urged to sign up as soon as possible. This PROVEN cutting-edge method has never been done before in the history of our industry.



All interested parties are urged to immediately go to this website: http://BigIdeaMasterMindMethod.net and review the short, informative video to learn more about this rare opportunity to learn about making vast profits in record time. Mr. Strizheus will send additional detailed information about the program immediately after official registration is complete.



Company Contact Information:

VS Marketing Group

200 South Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL, 33131

info@bigideamastermind.com

General Support Services

BIM Affiliate Contact id: bim8