Introducing the Game Changers™ Talk Show: A Fusion of Business Acumen and Entertainment!

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2023 -- RUKE and Jason Webb, in collaboration with VoiceAmerica, proudly present the Game Changers™ Talk Show – a riveting new talk show that promises to blend business insights with light-hearted office antics, tailored for modern entrepreneurs and professionals.



"As pioneers in the Internet radio space, we've cultivated a roster of trailblazing business owners Hosts. With RUKE and WEBB joining us, they aim to be catalysts for the next generation of entrepreneurs." – Robert Ciolino, General Manager, VoiceAmerica



For media inquiries, show participation, or to be a part of this groundbreaking journey, contact the Game Changers™ team at: Play@GameChangersTalkShow.com.



When and Where?

Catch the show every weekday, from 7 to 9 AM Eastern on VoiceAmerica.com



About the Show

The Game Changers™ Show is a dynamic program that captivates entrepreneurs and marketing professionals with its mix of pro advice, expert interviews, comedy bits, and interactive games. Hosted by RUKE, a creative entrepreneur and founder of blink, a creative marketing firm, and Jason Webb, an intellectual property attorney and comedian, and a colorful ensemble of characters (sometimes called friends). Their dynamic interplay covers diverse business topics while ensuring entertainment. With RUKE's innovative marketing insights and Jason's comedic legal takes, they offer fresh views on entrepreneurial endeavors. A must-watch for those aiming to Win the Game of Business™ while having the time of their life.



Who Should Tune In?



- Creative Entrepreneurs

- Marketing and Branding Professionals

- Sales Experts

- Independent Artists

- Emerging Entrepreneurs

- Established Small Businesses

- Side Hustlers

- Start-ups and many more!



Topics in the Limelight

Whether you're intrigued by branding, have an appetite for technology, or are a pop culture aficionado, there's something for everyone! Topics covered include:



- Branding

- Marketing

- Sales

- Technology

- Art and Entertainment

- Popular Culture

- Entrepreneurship

- Lifestyle, and more!



Empower, Enlighten, Entertain

The Game Changers™ Show aims to inspire its audience to:



- Live their dreams

- Build robust businesses

- Redefine their destinies

- Honor their loved ones

- Play, and much more!



About RUKE

Host

RUKE is a creative entrepreneur, marketing expert, and branding professional passionate about helping others achieve their dreams. As the founder of blink, a full-service Marketing and Advertising Agency, he has assisted diverse clients in building their brands and growing their revenue. He has worked with the intellectual properties of Disney, Marvel, Chicos, Lionsgategate Entertainment, to mention a few. RUKE's innovative approach to marketing and branding, combined with his ability to inspire others, makes him a standout figure in the business world. As a host of the Game Changers™ Talk Show, RUKE's playful personality shines through. He engages in lively banter with co-host Jason Webb, participates in entertaining games and pranks, and adds a unique dynamic to the show. RUKE's enthusiasm for games and playful interactions, along with his desire to help people succeed, makes him a relatable and inspiring figure for the audience.



About Webb

Co-Host

Jason Webb is an intellectual property attorney, registered patent attorney, and a talented comedian known for blending humor and playfulness. He holds degrees in Applied Physics and Computational Modeling, as well as a law degree from the University of Utah. As a co-host of the Game Changers™ Talk Show, Jason's comedic talents and playful personality shine through. He engages in witty banter with RUKE, pulls off outlandish pranks, and offers expert insights on intellectual property law. Jason's presence on the show is both informative and entertaining, as he seamlessly switches between serious legal discussions and lighthearted comedy. His playful yet professional demeanor complements RUKE's creative and entrepreneurial spirit, creating a dynamic co-hosting duo.



Media links:

VoiceAmerica.com

VoiceAmerica Show Page: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4176

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GameChangersTalkShow



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.