Introducing the Most Versatile Height Adjustable Standing Desk Line

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The S2S-100 Sit to Stand Desk base incorporates new functionality to their already strong telescoping top mounting base which eliminates a lower crossbar. The top mounting frame now expands from 42.5” to 74” wide. This functionality accommodates table tops from 44” to 84+.” The S2S-S100 desk offers 2 powerful motors rated at 330lbs of lift. This same base was tested at 20,000 cycles lifting and lowering 400lbs. The entire S2S Desk line offers at no additional fee a four position programmable digital LED height readout. The line can be purchased as a “base only” or with a variety of table top sizes & colors.



The All New S2S-101 Sit to Stand Independent Leg Desk Base is designed for smaller table tops or larger non-flexible (hardwood) table tops. This is ideal for companies or home offices, or dorm rooms with restricted space. An ideal solution to combine a treadmill or recumbent bike. This base offers all the same application as the S2S-100 Height Adjustable Standing Desk.



The most impactful change to any of the S2S Desk line is the 3-Leg S2S-200v2 Height Adjustable Desk. The original model had a fixed length position. The all new S2S-200v2 gives you the freedom choose a number of table top options without having to figure out which 3-Leg base to buy. This desk uses the S2S-100 telescoping base (adjusts from 42.5” to 74” wide) and a third independent leg, offering the liberty to choose from a variety top sizes from small (48"Wx48"Wx24"D) or large (78"Wx78"Wx34"D). The design of this 3 leg base is truly unique amongst all of the rival desk producers.



Authorities have acknowledged for 30+ years, sitting all day is a major health hazard. Deskbound individuals (seating in a fixed position all day) have greater pain, are more likely to suffer from chronic health problems: obesity, diabetes, arthritis and heart disease. Scientific testimony confirmed through Mayo Clinic, Cornell University, Texas A&M University and University of Missouri substantiates musculoskeletal benefits & weight loss advantages using a standing desk. Incorporating movement (standing, walking, recumbent bike); even at intervals of 10-15 minutes per hour, has great impact to achieving wellness!



“The scope of adjustability makes the Ergoprise S2S distinctively positioned for the individual user.” says Stephanie Gilbert, CEO, “the S2S is priced to work within many budgets, so attaining widespread adoption possible.” We encourage everyone take a proactive approach to preventing health issues.



Ergoprise is a certified, woman-owned, provider specializing in furniture offerings for office, home and mobile located in Austin, Texas. Through our showroom, website, and team we provide an extensive range of ergonomic products that create a comfortable environment which delivers an excellent ROI.



