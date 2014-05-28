Introducing the New Hub of Interracial Dating - BlackWhiteFinder

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- InterracialMatch.com, the world’s largest interracial dating website is expanding its portfolio. The launch of their new website, BlackWhiteFinder.com is all set to take the dating industry by storm. Interracial Match has been in the dating business for over a decade and has brought together thousands of singles from across the globe.



According to Dr. Daniel, a dating expert, launch of the new website will enable more people to become a part of the online interracial community and connect with each other. BlackWhiteFinder.com gives users a unique stage where they can search for partners sharing similar interests or those belonging to a particular ethnic group. In addition, users can search for companions based on location, photo and age among others.



Users can exchange private messages, engage in video chats as well as send winks to exhibit their interest in fellow members. A standard user can also get free gold membership for a month in exchange for their valuable suggestions for improving the website.



BlackWhiteFinder.com sports a brand new feature called the “recommended member”. It highlights a gold member who shows a great deal of interest in love and marriage. Another striking feature of the website is the “Hot Topics”, where members can share their view points on a common subject.



Standard membership doesn’t cost a penny and gives users free access to the basic features of the site. The cost of gold membership ranges between $39.95 and $119.95 depending on the subscription period. Nonetheless, given the extensive list of features that BlackWhiteFinder offers, it is certainly a bargain.



Interracial Match has a massive portfolio and the addition of websites like BlackWhiteFinder.com adds to it. The kind of variety that this platform offers is unmatched in the industry and this is exactly why it enjoys the number one spot among interracial dating websites.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Casper

Contact Number: 416-628-1072

Email id: Casper@SuccessfulMatch.com

Website: http://www.blackwhitefinder.com/

Keywords: Interracial dating, Black and white dating

Address: 10 - 8707 Dufferin St, Suite 160, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada