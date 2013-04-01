Introducing the New Platinum Engagement Ring at WeddingBandsWorld.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- WeddingBandsWorld.com, one of the leading wedding bands & rings stores in New York, has now introduced a new 1.00ctw platinum engagement ring to its collection. Upon its introduction, the store has also announced an attractive discount on this item.



A source from WeddingBandWorld.com reveals the main features of this magnificent platinum engagement ring by stating, “This elegantly designed diamond engagement ring is made of a select precious metal of customers’ choice, along with stunning hand-picked diamond. The width of the engagement ring at the top is 3.00 mm and narrows towards the bottom to 2.80 mm.”



The SKU of the Platinum Engagement Ring 1.00ctw is PLT-DREN1753 and can be purchased from WeddingBandsWorld.com safe and secure online store. Customers can also customize the item by choosing over its ring size, center stone, engraving script and text (if needed) and optional jewelry box.



The source further discusses the exceptional craftsmanship of their items by stating, “The wedding and engagement rings at WeddingBandWorld.com are immaculately made, finished and polished by our highly skilled craftspeople here in the US. The diamond is set with advanced technology precision tools to create security and long lasting wear.”



All the items would be delivered using UPS Second Day Air shipping services. To reduce the overall costs of the deal, WeddingBandWorld.com provides its customers with free shipping services. The store also offers its customers with a 30 day money back guarantee in case they are not completely satisfied with the purchase. Customers can also opt to exchange the item within 30 Day from the date of shipment.



About WeddingBandsWorld.com:

WeddingBandsWorld.com designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and women’s wedding bands. Located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City, they have a manufacturing facility that sells all the rings to customer they need for the occasion. They are one of the best online wedding bands' sellers in the US with a remarkable selection.



To Know or to buy please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com or 1 212 302 0027



Address:

62 West 47th St #204A

NY, NY. 10036

US