Introducing the New Secret Weapon for Getting Hired

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Ever since the Recession of 2007, the job market has been very tough. Lots of lay-offs every year has added to the growing number of people looking for work. Job searching has changed significantly since then, with more and more hiring being done via the Internet.



Many job searchers are stuck. They need work, but after filling out job applications on-line, and getting absolutely no where, they are desperate but left with nothing else to do but look for new listings to apply for.



Dean Giles, explains his innovative new approach to landing a job in this new environment, by put together a job searcher’s training called “Job Search Laws”. This revolutionary approach puts the power back into the hands of job searchers, giving them insertion points into the hiring process that just aren’t accessible from the simple application submitting that most job seekers do, or think that they have to do.



“Most job seekers aren’t successful because they fill out too many applications!” says, Dean Giles, author of Job Search Laws.” Having been part of the hiring process in the past, and seeing how the hiring is done from the inside, I can tell you exactly where to invest your time, and how to eliminate all of the time wasting applications so that you only spend time on the job applications that you will actually get a response from.”



People need jobs. They deserve not just any job, but good jobs, and their dream jobs. By following these little know, easy to implement, rules job seekers can start getting interviews within the first week, and could be getting hired within the first month. They don’t need to apply everywhere, they can plan out where they really want to work and get the help they need to get through the automated job filters right to the people that make the hiring decisions or can wield influence on the hiring decision.



About Job Search Laws

Job Search Laws, by Dean Giles has been helping people get hired for more than a year now. It has reduced the out-of-work time for some people from an average of six months down to an average of four weeks. It creates an environment for job seekers that will get them interviews and top listings on applications in a shorter amount of time than most other solutions. Get your copy today http://jobsearchlaws.com/



Contact Information:

Company Name: Job Search Laws

Email: dean@jobsearchlaws.com

URL: http://jobsearchlaws.com/