Introducing "the Nod Squad"

Brush Prairie, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The Nod Squad is the first episode in a delightful series of stories combining suspense, humor, mystery and fantasy in an entertaining story that will delight teen and adult readers.



Seventeen-year-old Jason Ives struggles with the recent death of his entrepreneur technologist father Peter Ives, and becomes introverted as he navigates the daily routine of high school by trying to avoid social interaction. He finds himself with an awkward crush for the beautiful and popular April Holmes who has her own secret plan.



A supernatural event reunites Jason with his father who has returned in the form of a bobblehead doll with a wobbly head and all. Also complicating the situation is the “re-birth” of Jason’s entire collection of bobblehead dolls that all seem to have type-A personalities, including a cheeky quartet of sports bobbleheads Jason affectionately has nicknamed “The Nod Squad.”



News of this remarkable phenomenon reaches Peter Ives’ arch-nemesis, Krome, who plots to steal Jason’s supernatural power and use it for his own evil purposes. And now Jason, Peter and The Nod Squad have to stop Krome and his destructive plan.



“In writing The Nod Squad, I wanted to create a comic book novel,” explains author Thomas M. Smith. “But I was also interested in weaving real human dilemmas, challenges and emotions into the context of a larger-than-life story. This dimension of characters struggling to overcome human weaknesses is what ultimately drives the story.”



While using bobblehead dolls as subjects for the story may seem curious, Smith explains the choice. “Bobblehead dolls are unique as three-dimensional facsimiles of living and deceased people. They also have a quirky appeal that makes them ideal for a whimsical storyline.”



Inspiration for the fable came from Smith’s own bobblehead collection. “I was amused by the eclectic group of figures from sports, entertainment, politics and history as they were grouped together on a shelf. I imagined the chaos that might occur if all these Type-A personalities were actually interacting with each other. How would Napoleon interact with Isaac Newton? What would Cleopatra and Mark Twain talk about? And how would they react to a seventeen-year-old boy trying to manage their bold personalities?”



The Nod Squad is now available in paperback and as an e-book. For review copies, please contact info@thenodsquad.com.



About The Nod Squad

The Nod Squad is the first episode in a delightful series of stories combining suspense, humor, mystery and fantasy in an entertaining story that will delight teen and adult readers.



Seventeen-year-old Jason Ives struggles with the recent death of his entrepreneur technologist father Peter Ives, and becomes introverted as he navigates the daily routine of high school by trying to avoid social interaction. He finds himself with an awkward crush for the beautiful and popular April Holmes who has her own secret plan.



A supernatural event reunites Jason with his father who has returned in the form of a bobblehead doll with a wobbly head and all. Also complicating the situation is the “re-birth” of Jason’s entire collection of bobblehead dolls that all seem to have type-A personalities, including a cheeky quartet of sports bobbleheads Jason affectionately has nicknamed “The Nod Squad.”