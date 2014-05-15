Introducing the Top 10 Leachco's Maternity Pillows for Pregnant Woman

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- According to a recent research which was conducted among pregnant women, the most common pains during pregnancy are back, hips, belly, shoulders, legs, ankles, neck, and knee pain. For this reason, a uniquely crafted pillow is made to provide pain relief to the expecting mothers. A good night sleep is very important for every woman who is pregnant. This pregnancy pillow is very popular and its demand has been increasing day by day. Customers review shows that every pregnancy pillows user is 100 percent satisfied with the innovatively designed comfort provider.



Top brand Leachco is known for providing the best quality maternity pillows. Its pillows come in different shapes to provide comfort to mothers. Only a well rested and stress free mother can give birth to a healthy baby, so this amazing pillow is a must-have for every health-conscious mother. Leacho Back N Belly Chic Pillow, Back N Belly Contoured Body Pillow, Back N Belly Chic, FIRM-U Body Pillow Full Support and Comfort Pregnancy Pillow W/Cover NEW, Snoogle Total Body Pillow, Comfort U Total Body Support, Today’sMOM Cozy Comfort Pregnancy Pillow, Petite Comfort U Total Body Support Pillow, Snoogle Chic Jersey, and Today’s Mom Cozy Comfort Pregnancy Pillow-Expresso have been rated by customers as the top 10 maternity pillows.



An expecting mother is filled with happiness, bliss, and anticipation. However, they also experience a great deal of pain and sleepless nights mainly due to back ache. Report shows that three quarters of expecting mothers face back pain which disturbs their sleep. Leacho’s pregnancy pillows do not only provide comfort during sleep, it can be used to provide support to hip bones, legs, pelvis, neck, and shoulders. It can also be used after the baby is born to assist with breastfeeding and relaxation.



Leachco’s pregnancy pillows are now available for purchase at Amazon. It comes with a very affordable price tag so that every pregnant woman get a comfortable sleep. Visit thepregnancypillows.com for more information on this maternity pillow. For more information please go to http://www.thepregnancypillows.com/



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