Introducing the Universal Life Church and McDonald's Feeding America's Homeless Campaign

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- With the Christmas season upon us, we would like to introduce The Universal Life Church and McDonald's Feeding America's Homeless Campaign. Due to changes in the laws with respect to helping the homeless ("Feeding The Homeless BANNED in Major Cities All Over America"), the Universal Life Church World Headquarters with the use of Gift Certificates or Gift Cards sold by the McDonald's Corporation, has launched a "Feeding America's Homeless Campaign." This campaign will allow our Clergy to continue to help the homeless as they have been and to remain in compliance with the new laws. McDonald's Restaurants offer a warm meal and at the individuals discretion a menu with nutritious and healthy alternatives to what the homeless currently have access to. Individuals who find it in their heart to donate $5 gift certificate/card(s) to this program have the security of knowing that it cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco products or any other alternative than that of what their donation was intended for.



If you wish to donate $5 McDonald's Certificates or Gift Cards, please purchase however many $5 certificates or cards you wish to donate from any participating McDonald's Restaurant and send the certificates or cards to:



Universal Life Church World Headquarters



Attn: Rectory - McDonald's Meal Program

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle, FL. 32322

Note: McDonald's Corporation does not advise anyone to purchase these cards from anywhere but a participating McDonald's Restaurant. Cards purchased from anywhere else, including online may run you the risk of the cards not being valid.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com