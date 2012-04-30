Introducing the Universal Life Church Bulletin (Formerly Called the Official Universal Life Church Newsletter)

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- As of this weekend the Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces the Universal Life Church Bulletin. The ULC Bulletin will take the place of the Official Universal Life Church Newsletter.



If any ULC Minister has anything they wish to add pertaining to their ministry, such as announcements of upcoming events, please let the Universal Life Church know and they will include it in the ULC Bulletin. The ULC Bulletin will appear as a webpage 365/24/7 on Universal Life Church website located at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com/bulletin.htm The ULC Bulletin will be updated weekly. .



The ULC Bulletin - A Worldwide Resource For ULC Ministers to Communicate With The World - http://www.ulcnetwork.com/bulletin.htm



Remember the Universal Life Church ordains men or women throughout the world.