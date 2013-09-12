Introducing the USB DPDT 2 Amp Relay

Granada Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- JSB2142 series of DPDT 2 Amp relay modules controlled over the USB. The DPDT relay outputs provide host control between a common line and normally open or normally closed connection points. The relays are rated at 60W max 220VDC or 125VA max 350VAC. There are four (4) options for quick and easy connection to the relay outputs. A molex "KK" series header provides a removable wire connection. Or a screw type terminal block allows fixed point wiring. A 14 pin ribbon connector allows easy connection to user’s custom hardware, or the same connector can be on the bottom to allow soldering the module directly to user hardware. The user communicates with the module from any programming or test language that supports USB communications as shown in provided sample applications. This small form factor low cost module replaces internal PC based plug-in cards in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications.



Complete product specifications available at web site http://www.j-works.com Single unit price for the Model JSB2142 starts at $39.00. Delivery is from stock. Direct link to product specification @ http://www.j-works.com/jsb2142.php.



J-Works, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a complete line of USB based industrial controls and test instrumentation that supports innovative solutions for the test and control marketplace. Products include PC and USB based Relay, DPDT, SPDT, Solid State, Temperature, Thermocouple, I/O, Digital, FPGA, Counter, WDT,Encoder, USB Switch, Analog, Opto IO, Monitor, USB IO, USB DIO,USB ADC, USB DAC, USB Measurement and Control Products. Final assembly and test of all products are done in the USA.



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