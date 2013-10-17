Introducing the Vapor Dome: New Wax Vaporizer Kit Allows Users to Take the Vaporizing Experience Anywhere

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Vaporizers are growing fast in popularity because they provide a healthy alternative to smoking. PuffNuggs is leading in innovation in the market and is proud to announce their new Vapor Dome –Wax Vaporizer Kit. The Vapor Dome is a compact, portable Vape that will fit neatly into pockets, hand bags, etc. The advanced technology of the heating chamber makes the essential oil ready for vaporizing within 2 seconds.



This portable wax vape is specifically engineered for wax/BHO. By heating the material at a lower temperature, the active compounds contained in the plant material produce an aromatic vapor. This vapor contains virtually zero particulate matter and significantly reduced noxious gases. By avoiding combustion (smoke), the user is able to achieve the same desired effects without the harmful side-effects of smoking.



The steps for safe use are simple. Remove the glass globe from the pen and add the wax or oil to the element. Place the glass globe back on to the vaporizer pen and press the button. Dry herbs or any concentrate that is not full-melt will not work. They will only burn whatever is in contact with the coil.



Tou can find more information about this product here on Youtube.



The Vapor Dome—Wax Vaporizer Kit includes:



-1 Battery (650 mah)

-1-Vapor Glove Atomizer

- USB Charger

-1 Honey Oil Container

-1 Stealth Black Case

-1 Vaporizer pen holder



The kit is just four inches in length and very convenient to use.



CONTACT INFO:

Contact Person – Jerome Garcia

Address – 1462 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Email – Sales@puffnuggs.com

Website- http://www.puffnuggs.com