Introducing Universal Life Church Quick and Easy, Turn Key Start-A-Church Charters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced the all new Quick and Easy, Turn-Key, Start a Church program for all those who have ever thought of starting their own Church or for those looking to tap in to the many benefits of what having a Church provides. The Church you start is absolutely legal and as an affiliate of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters it is 100% binding.



The only prerequisite is that you are a faith based ordained Minister within the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and accomplishing this is just as simple, provided you are a strong willed, baptized Christian that believes in Jesus Christ. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is today's trendsetter of new age Christian Churches. With the ULC World HQ you can become a Minister or Priest and a Pastor or Shepherd of your own flock with your very own Church in less than 60 minutes!



The Universal Life Church provides free training, which includes optional seminary school on CD or DVD's.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com