Introducing USB Controlled AC Power Outlet

Granada Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- J-Works has start shipping the JSB2871 series of 8 Amp DPST relay modules controlled over the USB with a standard AC power outlet. The relays are rated at 8A @ 240VAC. Wire connection to the relay module are made with on-board screw type terminals then any standard AC line cord can be plugged into the outlet and controlled by USB commands. A replaceable fuse provides protection of the relay and AC line. Options for the relay board include AC detection of either the input AC or output AC, telling the user if power is available. An on-board led gives a visual indication of the relay state. The user communicates with the module from any programming or test language that supports USB communications as shown in provided sample applications. This small form factor low cost module replaces internal PC based plug-in cards in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications. Complete product specifications available at web site http://www.j-works.com/jsb2871.php. Single unit price for the Model JSB2871 starts at $87.50. Delivery is from stock.



J-Works, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a complete line of USB based industrial controls and test instrumentation that supports innovative solutions for the test and control marketplace. Visit http://www.j-works.com/index.php to see all of our products.



