Introducing Vocation Discernment Guides from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers ordination for both men and women as a Non-Denominational Minister or as an Independent Catholic Priest. Many believe to become a Minister or Priest is a Vocation, a summons or a calling from God. Deciding on a Vocation with respect to anyone requires a considerable amount of discernment. Fr. James one of two ordaining Bishops with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is quick to point out how many pursue ordination thinking that being a Minister or Priest is just about preaching or similar to the few moments they see on TV of an individual being portrayed as a Minister or Priest. For this reason the Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduced two publications for individuals seeking a vocation in ministry, that can be used as vocation discernment guides.



One of these two guides introduced by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is "Is God Calling Me?" written by: Jeff Lorg. This 115 page paperback book is available for a minimal fee. The second vocation discernment guide is Visions, available after August 1st, Visions is absolutely Free. Existing Ministers can order up to five copies to distribute to others who maybe considering the ministry for their vocation. By releasing these two publications the Universal Life Church World Headquarters looks to ease the burden associated with deciding is a vocation in ministry what the individual seeks and is the individual truly being called?



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com