Introducing Ylang Ylang Beach Resort Yoga Adventure

Montezuma, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Montezuma, Costa Rica – Ylang Ylang Beach Resort is pleased to announce that they will now be conducting daily yoga classes from 8:30-9:45am. The classes are held in their yoga studio which overlooks the ocean.



The new yoga classes at the Ylang Ylang Beach Resort will be $12 and is open to everyone regardless of skill or yoga familiarity. There are two different classes with one instructor per class. Vinyasa Body Mind Yoga is available Sunday through Wednesday. This particular class offers anatomical references, visualization techniques, vocal work, and hands on adjustments. This class’s “peaceful guidance brings you deeper into your body awareness by letting go of holding patterns that create tension and block a flow of movement and energy.” The next class is Hatha Yoga Flow, which is available Thursday through Saturdays. This class emphasizes body awareness through attentive aligned movement as well as a series of poses that will help subtly activate your power center and create strength and flexibility to restore range of motion.



In addition to yoga classes, Ylang Ylang also offers packages for honeymoons in Costa Rica as well as spa experiences, and wedding arrangements. While staying at the resort, guests have access to a wide range of amenities and services. The hotel features a full restaurant and bar as well as a spa and activities such as snorkeling, zip lining, wildlife tours, fishing, ATVs, horseback riding and much more.



About Ylang Ylang Beach Resort

The Ylang Ylang Beach Resort gets its name from the yellow tropical flower that is originally found in Indonesia. In late 2004, the property that had once been the humble beachfront dwelling of the Iacono family was renamed Ylang Ylang and was opened as a resort. Owners Lenny and Patricia Iacono transformed their property into a self-sustaining resort over the years until it became an oasis of beauty for travelers all across the world. For more detail please visit, http://www.ylangylangbeachresort.com/.