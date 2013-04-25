Introduction: Government Cloud Computing Market - Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend and Forecast 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Global Government Cloud Computing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for reduced total cost of ownership. The Global Government Cloud Computing market has also been witnessing the emerging hybrid approach to cloud solutions. However, increasing concern about data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Government Cloud Computing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Government Cloud Computing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., ATandT Corp., CA Technologies Inc., and Infor Global Solutions.



