Introduction of CINV Existing & Pipeline Drugs Market 2012 to 2018 (Aloxi, Emend, Netupitant-Palonosetron Fdc, Apf530 & Rolapitant)

This report segments, estimates and forecasts the MDI market in CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region along with its regional demand for Russia, Ukraine and other CIS nations. The report focuses on MDI consumption level along with the major drivers and restraints prevailing in the CIS market. The research report estimates and forecast the MDI consumption in CIS with respect to volumes (kilo tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. The report also includes raw material and pricing analysis for MDI in the CIS region for better understanding of the market. This report also analyzes the value chain for MDI to understand the market from both the supply and the demand side.



This study analyzes the competitive landscape in detail, providing company market share analysis along with the company profiles of leading companies operating in the CIS MDI market. The inclusion of the same will help our clients to analyze the competition prevailing in the market. Major MDI producing companies profiled in this report include BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Dow Chemical Company, Yantai Wanhua and Mitsui Chemicals. The company profiles in the research report include company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments for each of the companies mentioned above, which will help assess competition prevailing in the market.



The MDI consumption volumes and revenues for the CIS region were estimated through the means of secondary research and were further validated with the C level executives and top level managers of leading MDI producers in CIS through the means of primary interviews. The primary interviews were conducted both by telephone calls and by exchanging e-mails. We derived our final results based on both primary and secondary research.



This research was carried out to analyze and measure the consumption trend of MDI exclusively for the CIS region including Russia, Ukraine and other countries the CIS region. The research report showcases major MDI producers in CIS and demand by application and geography. It covers all the major segments of the MDI market, historical data from 2010 - 2012 and statistically refined forecast from 2013 to 2018 for the segments covered. The research provides a comprehensive assessment of the strategies and winning imperatives by segmenting the MDI market as below:



MDI Market, by Application:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers and Binders



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



Russia

Ukraine

Other CIS Countries



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow MDI manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about MDI manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and thus gain competitive advantage.



