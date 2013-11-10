Introduction of FFXIV in the Gaming World and Its Response

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2013 -- After much anticipation the online game provider FFXIVGILLIVE has launched and since 8 years has been striving to provide excellent game services being well received by its loyal gamers. The website and online games both have been in the market for quite sometime and gained positive popularity with the ongoing releases of new and well built games. These games are no copies or products of malware in disguise, programmed by thorough professionals who have taken considerable number of hours to design each stage and part of the game is how FFXIVGIL, the online game currency, has earned its popularity.



The delivery time frame is smart and short, does not take longer than 15 minutes in downloading provided that the internet connection is decent and not at all slammed down. The gaming experience with the virtual goods bought from FFXIVGILLIVE is good with exceptional thrills and additions that have made the game worth the money spent. As for those who doubt that card transactions might be blocked for payment due to insecurity, this website and company is real and no fraudulent activity has been reported to date. Thus, all online transaction proceed without any hiccups.



There are multiple delivery options of the virtual goods required for the game Final Fantasy XIV- A realm reborn and the old fantasy reborn XIV; the method chosen for delivery is simple and according to the client’s desire. Either face to face, online email or live chat with customer representative, the game can be delivered through whichever means seems most convenient. The customer center provides excellent service as the representatives are online, eager to assist 24 hours and 7 days a week. The representatives are trained personnel who are well aware of how to deal with either experienced or amateur clients who have faced an unpleasant experience while using the product.



To make the online buying process easier, payment method is supported by all online transaction safe companies such as Paypal, American Express etc. The group provides a trade platform of the virtual goods needed for the game Final Fantasy 14: ARR Gil. The new currencies for the game that have been introduced are 100% original and provide an excellent online gaming experience for single handed playing or playing in a group. To get the trust level high of new customers who are doubtful of whether it is safe or right to pay for an online game, the company has managed a full money back guarantee or refund incase the product gets to see shortage or is unavailable due to any other reason.



For more information, please visit http://www.ffxivgillive.com/



Media Contact

Name: FFXIVGIllive

E mail:support@ffxivgillive.com or ffxivgillive@gmail.com

Location: HongKong, China