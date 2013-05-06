Introduction to Digital SLR Camera Basics

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Digital single-lens reflex cameras (also referred to as digital SLR or DSLR) are digital cameras incorporating the parts of a single-lens reflex camera (SLR) and a digital camera, swapping out the photographic film.



The lens you attach on your DSLR camera can make a remarkable change in the result and quality of your pictures. Absolutely, one of the biggest strengths of the DSLR over point-and-shoot/compact digital cameras is the possibility to take a lens and substitute it with a different lens. Novice photographers, who have no DSLR experience, generally only consider replacing one lens for another one with a larger or smaller field of view. People usually see lenses just as means for zoom.



There is much more that changeable lenses can offer. You can set a wide angle lens on your camera when you are in a small room, standing against a wall and you need a lens with wider views. Wide view lenses are perfect for shooting photos indoors, outdoors in crowded environment, and then times when you want to take benefit of the wide-angle lens’s angle "deformation".



Zoom lenses or telezoom lenses bring objects closer or decrease the range of sharpness and edge, so you can select which sections of your photo are in focus, and which sections are out of focus. These great lenses can apparently reduce the relative ranges, making objects that seem highly spaced apart be seen to be right next to each other.



There are also macro lenses that allow focusing as close as an inch or a few right from the front of the lens, and lenses that can capture substantially more light and doing it much faster, to the sensor, so you can grab images in poor light conditions or at shutter speeds that freeze out the action.



You need to know the significance of the functionalists to pick from with many alternate varieties of lenses.



Some lenses provide higher sharpness for critical practices where images will be studied closely or enlarged. Some have specialized factors, such as shake reducing (also called image stabilization), that to some extent thwarts a photographer’s inevitable shaking. In addition there are lenses that give a deliberately distorted fish-eye view that can be used as a special effect.



