Introduction to Master Chunyi Lin and Qigong

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2023 -- Have you ever wondered about the healing power of Qigong? As a foundational component of Traditional Chinese Medicine, this age-old practice harnesses the power of breath, movement, and intention setting to create health and balance within the body. Empowered Transformation's host, Christa Dawson, is joined by Master Chunyi Lin, an internationally recognized Qigong Master, as he shares his compelling story of deep healing through the practice of Qigong and his vision of "a healer in every home and a world without suffering."



About Chunyi Lin:

Chunyi Lin is an internationally recognized Qigong Master with a master's degree in holistic

healing. His fluency in numerous Chinese dialects afforded him the rare opportunity to study with many of the most respected Qigong Masters in his native China. Chunyi is the founder of Spring Forest Qigong, and author of a #1 Amazon bestseller, Born A Healer. He is also coauthor with Dr. Nisha Manek of the Mayo Clinic of a chapter on Qigong in a medical school textbook, The Textbook of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Second Edition. He is director of the Spring Forest Center in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, where he works with people from all over the world helping them and empowering them to overcome serious health challenges and return to optimal health, wellness and happiness. Master Lin is also a member of the Transformational Leadership Council founded by Jack Canfield. In 2010, the executive committee of the World Qigong Congress named him International Qigong Master of the Year. Also, in 2010, two independent research studies, one by doctors from the University of Minnesota and one of the leading medical research centers in the United States, found that Lin's Spring Forest Qigong techniques are helpful in relieving chronic pain. In 2014, Chunyi founded the non-profit Spring Forest Qigong Institute to help further his vision: "A healer in every home and a world without pain and suffering."



Master Lin's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/springforestqigong



About Christa Dawson

After years of unhealthy thought processes and poor life choices, my body had decided enough was enough. I developed an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's Hypothyroiditus. After years of deep struggle with my diagnosis, I came across Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). In my first experience with EFT, I encountered how my thoughts, beliefs, and feelings were affecting my body. While I was tapping, I experienced a huge emotional and energetic release causing my symptoms to dissipate completely. As I released the painful thoughts and feelings, I experienced in real-time an immediate change in my physiology. I knew I had tapped into something amazing. This was the beginning of a life-changing journey that led me down a path of deep mental and emotional healing and a return to health, vitality, and ultimately a career change from 30-plus years as a hairdresser to a certified practitioner and coach. I'm an ordinary person that has had an extraordinary experience and am living proof that it is never too late for deep healing and major life changes. I am passionate about bringing these life-changing tools to as many people as I can!



Christa Dawson's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christadawsonhealing



Join Christa as she interviews internationally recognized Qigong Master Chunyi Lin as he shares his compelling story of growing up in China during the Chinese Revolution and how Qigong healed him from chronic pain, depression, and suicidal thoughts that were the result of trauma from his childhood experiences. Master Lin will introduce us to Qigong and the concept of Qi as well as share his vision of 'a healer in every home, a world without pain,' and how he is supporting us in this vision through his organization, Spring Forest Qigong.



Tune into the episode on Monday, Mar 13, 2023 at 1 PM PST on the Empowerment Channel: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/142818/introduction-to-master-chunyi-lin-and-qigong



About Empowered Transformation:

Introducing Energy Psychology as a tool to regulate the nervous system, heal from trauma, demystify what it means to work with your energy, discover well-being, life purpose and joy! We will be hearing from experts on EP tools like EFT, EMDR, Qigong, the Chakra System and other mindfulness practices.



About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.