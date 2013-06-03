Intuit Is Now Offering Thorough Consultation for Business Management Challenges

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Middle East is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world today. In particular, the city of Dubai leads all cities in the said region in terms of economic and business growth. No wonder many entrepreneurs have the courage to startup a business. In starting up a business, it is advisable to seek help from experienced business management consultants. This is where the role of Intuit Management Consultancy would come handy and crucial to your potential business expansion. Intuit specializes in India, Africa and Dubai company formation, offshore incorporations, accounting services, corporate finance and outsourcing solutions. As part of helping businesses setup a solid foundation for their future, Intuit also offers recruitment services to help entrepreneurs build the right employees to pioneer the growth of their respective company.



Intuit prides on having the most qualified consultants on their team. These business experts possess extensive practical experience with combined skills and knowledge that enabled the company to understand and meet specific client demands and requirements. The expertise that each team possesses allowed them to serve a wider, diverse range of clientele mainly coming from Africa, Middle East and South Asia. So, if you need tried and test business advice, to help you out of your bottlenecks, consider investing some of your resources to Intuit and see the results eventually.



Intuit offers comprehensive business solutions, including offshore bank account services in Dubai regardless of the business size. The company can help hard working entrepreneurs in managing some aspects of their business such as in the following areas:



- Corporate and Fund Services

- Trustee and Fiduciary

- Taxation

- HR Consulting services

- Business support services



Avail these industry-leading corporate solutions by visiting Intuit at http://www.intuitconsultancy.com/.



Company Profile: Intuit Management Consultancy

Address: Suite No. 203 Level 2

Khalid Bin Al Waleed Building

Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, Bur Dubai

Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 4 3518381

Email: enquiry@intuitconsultancy.com