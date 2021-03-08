New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global intumescent coatings market is forecast to reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intumescent coatings are generally referred to as intumescent paint, which are used in buildings as a passive fire resistance measure. They are applied to structural members as an aesthetically pleasing fireproofing product. Intumescent coatings expand when exposed significantly to high temperatures, such as, those products that come in contact with fire.



Intumescent coatings, when applied by a spray, provides a thick and spongy surface that requires a finish covering to hide and protect the steel. They offer the same level of coating that looks like a thin layer of paint.



An increase in the investment in oil and gas exploration, coupled with development in technology, are also stimulating market growth. Intumescent coatings are used as passive fire protection, which reduces the risk of explosion. Rapid urbanization, growth in economy, and efficient transportation facilities have increased the application of natural gas and increased usage of vehicles. This has also spurred the market growth.



Key participants include Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Promat International, Teknos Group, BASF SE, Contego International, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Bollom Fire Protection, Arabian Vermiculite Industries, and SKK Pte Ltd., among others.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Intumescent Coatings. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Intumescent Coatings market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:



Technology Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Epoxy-Based



Substrate Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Structural Steel & Cast Iron

Wood

Others



Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hydrocarbons

Cellulosic

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Building and Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Water-based technology type held a market share of 46.2% in the year 2018. Water-based intumescent coatings contain no hydrocarbon solvents, no possibility of solvent built up in confined spaces, and no requirement for special flammable storage areas.



Intumescent coatings are also used on wood. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 33.8% in the year 2026. For the protection of wood, the concern is less about heat and more about its flammable nature. Wood can be coated with an intumescent coat if only a painted structure is acceptable or else the coating is not an acceptable choice.



Cellulosic product application is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of decorative furniture and interior designing in the buildings will propel the market demand. These coatings help prevent the spread of fire in the premises by providing time for residents to escape…Continued



