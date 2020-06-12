Intumescent Coatings Market Outlook over 2020-2026 : Top Companies Are AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel A/S, Sherwin-Williams, Carboline Company, 3M, PPG Industries , Crown Pain

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- According to a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global intumescent coatings market share is projected to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2026. Growing renovation and construction activities, which are supported by rapidly increasing investments towards the modernization of existing infrastructure would further complement the market size. Intumescent coatings are utilized to strengthen bars, steel columns, and standings while also providing high resistance to a plethora of environmental susceptibilities like air, chemicals, and moisture.



In terms of end users, the global intumescent coatings market share would likely witness heavy demands from the construction segment. The coatings have massive applications in the civil structures because of their swelling characteristics when exposed to high temperatures, where product volume rises, and density subsides. This unique feature makes it suitable for use in fireproofing applications in the construction industry.



The global intumescent coatings market is projected to witness a period of significant proliferation over the coming years owing to the increasingly stringent government norms and strict compliances to fire safety initiatives across the globe. The demand for intumescent coats is also increasing owing to shifting consumer view-points towards fire safety and the subsequent adoption of precautions that need to be taken to ensure fire safety.



Meanwhile, expansion of the oil and gas industry would possibly fuel the market outlook over the forthcoming years. Moreover, the shale gas exploration efforts would further add up to market development. In fact, North America intumescent coatings market exceeded $150 million in 2015. Industry growth is driven by a robust oil and gas market and rising shale gas exploration activities in the region.



Constant fluctuations in prices of raw materials have resulted in price crisis in paints and coatings industry. In addition to this, volatile oil prices that are leading to huge increase in prices of raw materials, are urging manufacturers to increase prices of intumescent coatings. This, in turn, is a primary challenge that the intumescent coatings market is currently facing.



An upsurge in construction of commercial and residential buildings in Europe is anticipated to be a major factor augmenting the Europe intumescent coatings market share. Furthermore, increasing investments towards the renovation of old buildings throughout the region would further complement the regional market share over the coming years.



In addition, the growing consumer inclination towards fire-proofing their respective residential structres is likely to further push the regional intumescent coatings industry share over the projected timeframe.

The competitive landscape of the global intumescent coatings industry is inclusive of players such as Nullifire, Crown Paints, Bollom Fire Protection, Carboline, AkzoNobel, and 3M Company among others.



