Intumescent Coatings Market to Showcase Significant Growth in Construction Sector : AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel A/S, Sherwin-Williams, Carboline Company, 3M

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The global intumescent coatings market is projected to witness a period of significant proliferation over the coming years owing to the increasingly stringent government norms and strict compliances to fire safety initiatives across the globe. The demand for intumescent coats is also increasing owing to shifting consumer view-points towards fire safety and the subsequent adoption of precautions that need to be taken to ensure fire safety.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/357



According to Global Market Insights Inc., the global intumescent coatings market is projected to surpass a valuation of $1.3 billion by the end of 2026. Additionally, along with the aforementioned growth-driving trends, the growing need for low VOC emission coatings is also likely to add up to the overall industry outlook through the projected analysis period.



Company profiled in intumescent coatings market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. AkzoNobel

2. Contego International Inc.

3. Jotun

4. Hempel A/S

5. Nullifire

6. No-Burn Inc.

7. Sherwin-Williams

8. Carboline Company

9. Albi Manufacturing

10. Leighs Construction Ltd

11. Isolatek International

12. 3M

13. PPG Industries

14. Crown Paints

15. FIRETHERM INTUMESCENT AND INSULATION SUPPLIES LIMITED

16. Rudolf Hensel GmbH

17. Flame Control Coatings, LLC.

18. Bollom Fire Protection



The construction sector is observing a period of tremendous growth over the past few years and is likely to see this growth trend continue over the coming years owing to the increasing population and the rising middle-class across the world. Growing renovation and construction activities, which are supported by rapidly increasing investments towards the modernization of existing infrastructure would further complement the intumescent coatings market size. Intumescent coatings are utilized to strengthen bars, steel columns, and standings while also providing high resistance to a plethora of environmental susceptibilities like air, chemicals, and moisture.



the intumescent coatings market based on the technology segment, solvent-based intumescent coatings are estimated to foresee a rising demand owing to their extensive use for passive fire protection, particularly in off sight applications where heat and humidity resistance are the most primary parameters.



Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/357



An upsurge in construction of commercial and residential buildings in Europe is anticipated to be a major factor augmenting the Europe intumescent coatings market share. Furthermore, increasing investments towards the renovation of old buildings throughout the region would further complement the regional market share over the coming years.



The construction sector is highly susceptible to fire, which can easily be delayed or prevented through the use of cellulosic intumescent coating, primarily due to its excellent time range when it comes to fire protection.

In addition, the growing consumer inclination towards fire-proofing their respective residential structres is likely to further push the regional intumescent coatings market share over the projected timeframe.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



Browse More News –



Caustic Soda Market Size: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/07/2029160/0/en/Caustic-Soda-Market-valuation-to-exceed-32-06-billion-by-2026-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Titanium Dioxide Market Size: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/01/2010390/0/en/Titanium-Dioxide-Market-is-slated-to-surpass-27-billion-by-2026-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Size: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/bio-based-synthetic-dme-market-to-grow-at-85-cagr-over-2020-2025-akzo-nobel-nv-china-energy-royal-dutch-shell-plc-mitsubishi-corporation-1291099.html

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Size: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hypochlorite-bleaches-market-to-achieve-considerable-growth-from-water-treatment-sector-2020-05-06

Specialty Chemicals Market Size: https://www.openpr.com/news/1967752/specialty-chemicals-market-to-see-5-cagr-till-2024-akzonobel