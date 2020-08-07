Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Inuvo, Inc. .



Investors who purchased shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) and currently hold any of those NYSE American: INUV shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Inuvo, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Little Rock, AR based Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. Inuvo, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $71.33 million in 2018 to $61.52 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss declined from $5.89 million in 2018 to $4.488 million in 2019.



Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) declined from $1.11 per share on June 10, 2020, to as low as $0.48 per share on June 29, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.