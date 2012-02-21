Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC) Investor Investigation Focuses on Potential Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation for NYSE:IVC stockholder is looking into whether a recent significant stock drop is the result of securities laws violations. The investigation seeks to determine whether Invacare Corporation and certain of its officers and directors mislead investors in NYSE:IVC shares and potentially violated Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Shares of Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC) rose from under $15 in March 2009 as high as $34 in July 2011.



Then on December 8, 2011, Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has requested that the Company negotiate and agree to a consent decree of injunction relating to previously disclosed inspectional observations at Invacare’s corporate facility and its wheelchair manufacturing facility in Elyria, Ohio. Invacare Corporation said that the FDA has proposed a consent decree that would require suspension of certain operations at the facilities until they are determined by the FDA to be in compliance.



Following the announcement shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) fell on December 8 to $14.68 per share.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Invacare Corp. (NYSE:IVC) concerns whether certain statements regarding Invacare’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Those who purchased shares of Invacare Corporation (Public, NYSE: IVC), and / or those who have any information relating the investigation including those who are former employees or/and whistleblowers, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com