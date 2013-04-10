InventHelp Client Patents "Insect's Enemy" - Invention Could Attract Insects to Keep Them out of Sight

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- InventHelp®, America’s largest inventor service company, announces that one of its clients, an inventor from New Jersey, has created a device that would catch and trap flying insects designed to look like a house. This invention is patented.



The Insect’s Enemy would eliminate the need for fly paper and other insect-catching objects, rather, this device would use a light to attract insects. Once it traps the insect, it would prevent an individual from having to touch the insects’ remains. According to the inventor, the invention would provide a decorative feel to the household.



The invention would be designed to resemble a house, while hanging from a two-foot long chain attached to a hook. Constructed from cardboard and wood, the device would feature a front door with an oval-shaped opening for the insects to enter through. To hang, a user would screw the hook into the ceiling or other surface.



InventHelp® is attempting to submit the invention to companies for review. If substantial interest is expressed, the company will attempt to negotiate for a sale or royalties for the inventor. For more information, telephone Dept. 07-NWK-4675 at (800) 851-6030.



