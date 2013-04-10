InventHelp Client Patents "Rod Safe Case" - Invention Could Improve Safety for Fishermen and Their Equipment

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- InventHelp®, America’s largest inventor service company, announces that one of its clients, an inventor from Georgia, has designed a fish rod device that would be convenient and safe to transport on fishing trips. This invention is patented.



The Rod Safe Case would protect rods during transport and would prevent equipment from becoming tangled. This device would prevent hooks from accidentally catching on nearby objects or injuring the user. Composed of environmentally friendly materials, it would also be usable with any type of fishing rod.



The invention would consist of a case featuring a slot at the bottom to accommodate the reel bases, which would allow several fishing rods to be carried inside the case. To operate, a user would break down fishing rods, placing both parts into the case. Rods would be positioned such that the reel bases would slide into the slot at the bottom of the case.



InventHelp® is attempting to submit the invention to companies for review. If substantial interest is expressed, the company will attempt to negotiate for a sale or royalties for the inventor.



