InventHelp Client Patents 'Super Sweep' - Invention Could Help Create a Clean Environment in Seconds

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- InventHelp®, America’s largest inventor service company, announces that one of its clients, an inventor from North Dakota, has designed a vacuum accessory that would minimize the time and effort needed to operate a standard vacuum. This invention is patented and a prototype is available.



The Super Sweep would enable a user to clean more efficiently. This vacuum device would prevent a vacuum nozzle from sticking to a floor due to suction force during operation. Designed for do-it-yourself and commercial use, the invention could improve the overall appearance of a floor.



The invention would consist of a vacuum attachment featuring a set of wheels integrated onto its side. The hard rubber wheels would allow the attachment to be raised ¼ inch off of the floor and then would be attached onto the cleaning tube of a standard or wet/dry vacuum through its cylindrical extension. After attachment, the user would simply roll the unit across the floor to clean the desired area.



InventHelp® is attempting to submit the invention to companies for review. If substantial interest is expressed, the company will attempt to negotiate for a sale or royalties for the inventor. For more information, telephone Dept. 05-TKG-5096 at (800) 851-6030. Learn more about InventHelp® and their Invention Submission services here .



Links

http://www.inventhelp.com/inventor-resources.asp

http://www.linkedin.com/in/inventhelp

http://www.inventhelpscam.com/



Contact:

Gia DelliGatti

217 9th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

412-288-1300 4163