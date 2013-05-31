InventHelp Client Signs Licensing Agreement with Seen on Screen TV, Inc.

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- InventHelp®, America’s largest inventor service company, announces that one of its clients from Georgia has signed a licensing agreement with Seen on Screen TV, Inc. This company operates specialty retail stores, does product manufacturing and markets and sells "As Seen on TV" products, which include: home improvement, fitness, kitchenware and personal hygiene products.



The InventHelp® client invented her product, the Double Oven Glove, because she was tired of the awkwardness of ordinary oven mitts. Her invention enables someone to take hot food out of the oven using both hands. The molded sheaths for each finger allow a user to pull items out of the oven quickly and easily, preventing burns or injuries.



Seen on Screen TV, Inc. licensed the Double Oven Glove and negotiated a royalty agreement. Seen on Screen will add the product into their retail distribution, both in their stores and through Direct Response TV sales. They have not begun manufacturing the product, but once manufactured, a product infomercial is planned. This InventHelp® client has not made a financial gain.



From 2007-2009, we signed Submission Agreements with 5,336 clients. As a result of our services, 86 clients have received license agreements for their products, and 27 clients have received more money than they paid us for these services.



InventHelp® is America’s largest inventor service company. InventHelp® attempts to submit clients’ invention ideas to industry in the hopes of obtaining a good faith review. For more information on InventHelp® services, call 1-800-Invention. InventHelp®, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3506.



