InventHelp Community Service - Employees Donate to Salvation Army Food Drive

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- With the holidays right around the corner, InventHelp®, a leading inventor service company, once again took part in the Salvation Army’s annual food drive last month. InventHelp’s headquarters have been located in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh for 30 years. For that reason, the employees of InventHelp make it their mission to help those less fortunate in the Pittsburgh region.



InventHelp employees spent most of November collecting non-perishable food items for those in need. “InventHelp has been participating in the Salvation Army’s food drive since 1994. That’s almost 20 years of giving back to our community, to those who need it the most,” said Gia DelliGatti, InventHelp publicist.



Many employees, including the InventHelp mascot Cavey, pitched in and volunteered to help load all of the food donations into boxes. Then, the boxes were loaded into a truck and delivered to the front door of the Salvation Army in downtown Pittsburgh. It was there that Salvation Army employees graciously accepted the truckload of food, as well as posed for some photos with the InventHelp staff. “It really makes you feel good that we work in a place that allows us to help others by offering up our time and even a simple donation; we know it will go a long way,” added Domenic Liberto, Licensing Executive for InventHelp’s sister company, Intromark Incorporated.



InventHelp, Intromark Incorporated and INPEX are proud of our community service initiatives, and we thank all our employees who donate and volunteer for the food drives. We hope that these contributions help more people enjoy the warmth and true spirit of the holidays each season http://www.inventhelp.com/inventhelp-community-service.asp .



InventHelp is a leading inventor service company, helping inventors since 1984. Learn more about InventHelp and their invention submission services at http://www.inventhelp.com/inventor-services.asp or call 1-800-INVENTION.



Name: Nicole Lininger

Telephone: 412-288-1300 x4159

Email: nlininger@inpex.com

Location: Pittsburgh, PA