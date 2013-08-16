InventHelp Hires Lisa Lloyd as Licensing Consultant

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- InventHelp, America’s leading inventor service company is pleased to announce the addition of licensing veteran, Lisa Lloyd as an independent, licensing consultant to the company. Lisa has spent nearly two decades licensing products to well-known companies like Scunci®, Goody Products® and Helen of Troy®. Her products have sold in stores around the world and have generated over $30M globally.



In addition to licensing her own products, Lisa has been contracted by major corporations over the years to increase licenses and develop new business. She continues to consult inventors and companies through her 20-year business, Lloyd Marketing Group, Inc. In 2007, Lisa took on a product from an inventor, TC Pets™, which she further developed and manufactured. Lisa and the product were later featured on the ABC reality show, Shark Tank, where she won the coveted investment of “Shark” Daymond John, founder of FUBU.



“I'm thrilled to be working with InventHelp. I love the team and our shared mission to license inventions and products is a perfect synergy. I believe working together can help grow and shape our ever changing industry.” Lisa will be working with InventHelp to introduce and attempt to license clients’ inventions to her network of companies. In addition to licensing, she is also an author, motivational speaker and trainer/educator on the subjects of innovation. She has been a featured lecturer at universities across the country.



About InventHelp

InventHelp is America’s largest invention submission company, helping inventors since 1984. Learn more about InventHelp and their invention submission services at http://www.inventhelp.com/sales-office-locator.asp. Manufacturers interested in reviewing additional inventions and new product ideas can contact InventHelp’s sister licensing company Intromark Incorporated by filling out an online request to review new product ideas at http://www.intromark.com/contactforms/Reg_Databank_Contact.aspx.



Contact:

Name: Nicole Lininger

Telephone: (412) 288-2136 x4159

Email: nlininger@inventhelp.com

Website: http://www.inventhelp.com/