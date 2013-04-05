InventHelp - One Way of Keeping Tabs on the Latest Technology

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- In today’s fast-changing world, it can be quite hard to keep tabs on what’s hot and what’s not. Whether you are an individual wanting to keep up with the times or a business owner who would like to have a pulse on the latest trends, you would definitely appreciate the launching of such websites as InventHelp News.



InventHelp’s News website is a recently opened site that caters to people who are on the lookout for the latest news when it comes to technological advances. The news page of the site features stories and articles not just on the latest gadgets but also tips on how to better take care of one’s phone as well as computer and laptop. What’s good about this site is that it encourages participation from visitors via the feedback and rating button. This means that, if you find the news useful, you can easily rate it a 5 so that it goes on top of the list allowing other online visitors to easily see what other visitors are interested in. Want to see the news in chronological order? All you have to do is filter the news according to the most recent. Aside from being able to rate the news articles, you can also email a copy to friends and relatives. A separate filter is also present that allows you to check which articles have been sent out by other online visitors the most number of times.



Backtracking previous articles is also easy as the site provides a calendar on the right side that easily links to a page containing a list of articles published on a certain date.



InventHelp’s News website also makes sure that they issue articles every now and then concerning the inventions of their clients; thus, the name. Announcements are also made on the said page regarding the schedule of America’s top invention trade show, the INPEX.



For more information about InventHelp or to simply keep yourself updated, visit http://news.inventhelp.com/.



