InventHelp Participates in Community Outreach Programs for More Than 10 Years

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- From Toys for Tots to hosting blood drives, InventHelp and their employees are reaching out to the community. Judy Kinlough, a Communications Production Coordinator, places boxes in the office to encourage other employees to donate food items or paper products during the company’s annual food drive that benefits the Salvation Army. A spokesman for the charity, praised her for being “one of those rare people who cares so much for others.” Kinlough was also honored as a former “Woman of the Year in Business” by Womansplace, a non-profit agency that fights domestic violence, for her “exceptional work and dedication to both their careers and their communities”.



Last year, Toys for Tots, a charity that InventHelp has supported for more than 10 years, received more than 125 toys for children in the Pittsburgh area from their employees. When it comes to giving blood, InventHelp is reaching new records as 20 percent of the company’s 150 employees chose to participate.



Breast cancer hasn’t been defeated, that’s why The Komen Race for the Cure is an important event to raise awareness and funds to fight this deadly illness. "It was so rewarding to take part in an event where thousands of people were united under a common cause," said InventHelp employee Liv Dobo, who finished the 5K run with a personal best time. "Joining together in search of a cure is our way of showing support for those who have been affected by breast cancer, and the Race is a great opportunity to educate people about the disease."



Even though InventHelp is located in Pittsburgh, the company cares for “our southern neighbors” in Louisiana and other areas that were affected by Hurricane Katrina a few years ago. That’s why $10,680 was raised and divided equally between the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. In a second program, the company promised to donate $25 per new client during the month of September, which raised an additional $20,475 “to aid our fellow Americans” according to the http://www.inventhelp.com/InventHelp-Hurricane-Katrina.asp



While most teenagers are busy with Grand Theft Auto, Broderick Alexander, a 16-year-old aspiring inventor who suffers from sickle cell anemia, had a dream. When the Little Rock chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation® contacted InventHelp, Broderick and his mother were flown to Pittsburgh for a four-day visit, where they received an all-access pass to INPEX-The Invention Show. Trade Show Director Nicole Lininger presented Broderick with a "Future Inventor" award, as well as a special gift from IMET Corporation – a working prototype of one of the young inventor's ideas! IMET co-founder and CTO Thomas Krol was good enough to have his people build the prototype free of charge, and Lininger arranged for an all-expenses paid trip – including an exhibit booth – for Broderick to display his invention at a future INPEX show!



Additionally, InventHelp referred Broderick to an independent patent attorney to help prepare and file a U.S. patent application for the invention, and the attorney graciously volunteered to waive his normal fees.



For more information about all the community initiatives of InventHelp, visit http://www.inventhelp.com/inventhelp-community-service.asp



Name: Nicole Lininger

Phone: (412) 288-1300 x4159

Email: nlininger@inventhelp.com

Website: http://www.inventhelp.com/