InventHelp Spokesperson Kevin Harrington Appears on CBS This Morning

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- InventHelp®, America’s largest inventor service company is pleased to announce that Kevin Harrington, spokesperson for InventHelp, chairman of As Seen on TV, Inc. and a former investor shark on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank was recently featured on CBS This Morning to share helpful tips with inventors.



Kevin receives over 1000 pitches a month from inventors who are looking for distribution for their invention or new product. In the interview, he stressed that problem solving is the key ingredient for infomercial products. He also mentioned that it’s important for inventors to focus on their homes, especially the kitchen and bathroom, and look for solutions to their everyday problems in those areas.



Along with being a former investor shark on Shark Tank, Kevin is an infomercial pioneer and chairman of AsSeenOnTV.com. In 1984, Kevin produced one of the industry's first 30 minute infomercials. Kevin has helped to launch a number of InventHelp’s INPEX® products, including Rock Bottom Slots, which was featured on a 28-minute infomercial. He’s established two of the most recognized global networking associations, the Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO) and the Electronic Retailing Association (ERA).



Kevin will be at InventHelp’s annual trade show, INPEX 2013 on the hunt for new infomercial products. Kevin will be at the show on Thursday, June 20th meeting one-on-one with select exhibitors. He will also take the time to scour the INPEX show floor as he searches for new, hot products that are appropriate for TV. For more information, visit http://www.inpex.com.



In business since 1984, InventHelp® is America's largest inventor service company, with more than 60 sales offices in the U.S., Canada and abroad.



About InventHelp

"The InventHelp People," has made its corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for over twenty-five years. We can assist you in trying to submit your inventions or new product ideas to industry. We do not promise that you can obtain profits from our efforts. In addition to helping inventors submit their ideas to companies, we refer clients to independent, licensed patent attorneys who can perform invention patent services.



