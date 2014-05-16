InventHelp's INPEX Announces Founder of Build-a-Bear Workshop Maxine Clark as 2014 Keynote Speaker

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- InventHelp’s INPEX – The Invention Show is pleased to announce that Maxine Clark, founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop®, will be the keynote speaker for the 2014 INPEX show, held June 18-20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Clark will speak at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18 to help officially kick off INPEX 2014.



Maxine Clark is one of the true innovators in the retail industry. During her career, her ability to spot emerging retail and merchandising trends and her insight into the desires of the American consumer have generated growth for retail leaders, including department store, discount and specialty stores. In 1997, she founded Build-A-Bear Workshop, a teddy-bear themed retail-entertainment experience. Today there are more than 400 Build-A-Bear Workshop stores worldwide, including company-owned stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland, and franchise stores in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Mexico, the Middle East and South America.



In 2008, Maxine Clark was named one of The 25 Most Influential People in Retailing by Chain Store Age; in 2006, she was inducted into the Junior Achievement National Business Hall of Fame. Maxine was named one of the Wonder Women of Toys by Playthings Magazine and Women in Toys, and was also one of the National Finalists in Retail for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2004. In 2005, the National Association of Small Business Investment Companies made Build-A-Bear Workshop Portfolio Company of the Year; it was named one of the International Council of Shopping Centers “Hottest Retailers of 2004” and the Retail Innovator of the Year for 2001 by The National Retail Federation. In 2013, Build-A-Bear Workshop was named to the FORTUNE Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth year in a row.



“We’re very excited to welcome Maxine to speak to our inventors at INPEX 2014,” said Nicole Lininger, INPEX Show Director. “She brings years of valuable experience in business, and inventors at INPEX are very fortunate to have this opportunity to attend her keynote presentation. Maxine will share her empowering story, and hopefully help inspire inventors with guidance in their own endeavors.”



About INPEX

INPEX is a service of InventHelp®, a leading inventor service company. If you are an inventor who might be interested in exhibiting at INPEX, prime space is still available. Please visit our website here for up-to-date information or call 888-54-INPEX to speak to one of our INPEX account executives. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to exhibit at America’s largest invention trade show.



Name: Nicole M. Lininger

Telephone: (412) 288-1300 x4159

Email: nlininger@inventhelp.com

Website: http://www.inventhelp.com/