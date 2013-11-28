Inventory of Used Bottle Filling Machines, Bottle Labelers and Conveyors Updated at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Family owned and operated Wohl Associates announced today a current expansion of their bottle filling, labeling and conveyor machine inventory.



Wohl offers used and unused quality equipment for processing and packaging. Updated bottling machinery stock includes the Evergreen 30 Valve Rotary SS Bottle filler and can be found on the company website.



The new Evergreen stainless steel machine is an unused bottle filler tooled for gallon containers with a standard 38mm neck. Parts may be changed to accommodate half-gallons, quarts and more. The Evergreen bottle filler is capable of running 150 containers per minute. Machine is accompanied by manufacturer instruction and parts manual and considered “unused” since equipment was never installed.



Additional bottle processing machines are also available in Wohl’s current inventory, including top-of-the-line pressure sensitive labelers and glue labelers. The CVC-300 II Stainless Steel Pressure Sensitive Spot-Wrap Around Labeler is a used machine available through Wohl and capable of labeling up to 200 bottles per minute. Using a Preza Ink Jet Coder, the CVC-300 II is on casters for mobility and includes a 79” conveyor.



Industry-leading used bottle conveyors can be purchased from Wohl Associates. The “J” Shaped Stainless Steel 90 Degree Bottle Conveyor has varied speed controls and is 96” long with a 77” straight section and a 90 degree curve. Additional track shapes, such as “S,” “U” and straight conveyor belts, may be found at Wohl in varying lengths and sizes for bottle transport. Cleated conveyors, like the 24” Wide Stainless Steel Inclined Cleated Belt Conveyor by O.Z.A.F., are also available on the Wohl website.



Machinery for the bottle filling and production industries is both bought and sold by Wohl. Purchasing surplus machinery and selling used pieces, Wohl employees are experts in the packaging and processing industry, and well-versed in machinery standards.



Machinery quotes may be individually requested for used bottle filling machines, bottle labelers and conveyors.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.