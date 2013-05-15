Inverbeg Holiday Park Announces Deep Discounts

Inverbeg, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- As the summer travel season approaches, Inverbeg Holiday Park would like to announce a 10% discount on holidays of two weeks at their self catering accommodation in Loch Lomond . At these cabins Loch Lomond visitors will be able to enjoy the full amenities of the area, while relaxing in a stand alone cabin.



The self catering accommodation in Loch Lomond allows visitors to experience the loch without having to spend an inordinate amount of money on eating in restaurants. Because each of the cabins Loch Lomond based Inverbeg Holiday Park comes equipped with a kitchen, families or couples can visit the park and prepare meals in their own cabins, if the family so desires. With the reduction in food costs, families can afford to stay at the loch even longer. The cabins also include other features, such as patios with a fantastic view of the scenery, television and DVD players for nights or rainy days and separate bedrooms to give parents and children some privacy.



Inverbeg Holiday Park also strives to make the stay in their self catering accommodation in Loch Lomond more affordable by offering a 10% discount on multi-week stays. The park is located only 90 miles from both Edinburgh and Glasgow, with easy access to the Scottish Highlands. This means that families who wish to use the self catering accommodation in Loch Lomond have a large number of things to do and places to explore. Even two weeks might not be enough time to see all of the amenities that Inverbeg has to offer its visitors.



Families who travel to Inverbeg Holiday Park will want to extend their stay to two weeks in order to qualify for the deep discounts. With affordable cabins Loch Lomond is the perfect place for a family to come and spend their summer holiday.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.inverbeg.com/ or call 01436 860267.