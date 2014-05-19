Inversion Table Reviews Central Confirms Benefits of Inversion Therapy

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- According to the American Chiropractic Association, 80 percent of the population experiences back pain at one point in their lives, if not more often. The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases declares that, within a three month period, approximately one-quarter of adults in the United States have back pain at least once. Many things cause back pain, including ruptured discs, irritated joints, and strained muscles.



"Anyone experiencing back pain needs to look into using an inversion table to stretch core and back muscles while decompressing the spine. With the help of the table, one finds their discs are rehydrated, nerve pressure is relieved, tense muscles relax, and the spine realigns. These are just a few of the many benefits one may see when using an inversion table," Tom Mitchels of Inversion Table Reviews Central (inversiontablereviewscentral.com) declares.



Inversion therapy treats a multitude of back conditions, ranging from sciatica and soreness to poor circulation and lower back pain. Various studies show the treatment does work, including one published in The Spine Journal. This study found that an inversion table reverses the effects of gravity on one's spine while allowing vertebrae to loosen up and separate. Another published in the Rheumatology journal found sciatica relief is obtained with the use of the table.



The key to obtaining these benefits lies in finding the correct table for one's needs, and the inversion table buying guide, offered at Inversion Table Reviews Central, helps many find the right device the first time. Factors to consider when choosing a table include safety features, the number of angles one can choose, and the warranty which comes with the device.



"Many discover the Teeter Hang Ups EP-560 to be the perfect device. Although the table requires a great deal of work to get it set up, once it is in place, it does exactly what it promises to. It relieves back pain. Anyone who finds this table doesn't provide the desired level of relief needs to continue looking as inversion therapy offers numerous benefits, with pain relief being the top one," Mitchels explains.



Cheap tables tend to fall apart quickly or only offer one or two angles to select from, yet most users find they need more. Make sure to look for a minimum of a two year warranty, preferably longer, as any reputable company will stand behind what they sell. Trial offers allow one to test various tables and should be used whenever possible.



"Try a number of tables before purchasing, if possible. Doing so ensures one gets the desired benefits from the table. Trial runs also help consumers choose which features they feel they need and which they can live without. Going this route ensures one gets a table they love without paying more than they have to, especially for features they won't use," Mitchels states.



About Inversion Table Reviews Central

Inversion Table Reviews Central remains the place to visit when one wishes to learn more about anything related to tables of this type. Body Transformation continues to be the focus of the information to help you and in-depth, personal reviews help to relieve one's curiosity.