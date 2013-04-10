Inversion Table Reviews Publish Ironman ATIS 1000 Review

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Inversion Table Reviews is proud to announce that they have recently reviewed the Ironman ATIS 1000 Inversion Table. Since their website launch, Inversion Table Reviews has strived to offer consumers with the opportunity to make educated purchasing choices when looking to get started with Inversion Therapy.



Whilst fairly uncommon, Inversion Therapy is growing in popularity as more and more reports show that regularly using an Inversion Table has many benefits. Apart from relieving back pain, Inversion Therapy has also been associated with living longer lives and living healthier lives - in addition to aiding the loss of weight.



The Ironman ATIS 1000 Inversion Table incorporates state-of-the-art Ab Building technology into the framework, to allow for multi-action therapy. Not only can users benefit from the advantages of Inversion Therapy, but they can also enjoy a rigorous and highly effective abdominal workout - all at the same time. Currently retailing for around $200, the table falls within the moderately priced category, and is a much more affordable option than the higher-branded Teeter range.



Speaking, Matthew Carey, CEO of Inversion Table Reviews said, "We have been widely anticipating the Ironman ATIS 1000. We have heard nothing but great reviews from our growing community, and we thoroughly wanted to get our hands on it. After a few days playing around with it, myself and the team have come to the conclusion that it is currently the absolute best Inversion Table available on the market."



Currently, the Inversion Table market is one of the smallest markets in the product industry - with less than a dozen tables available for sale. As product's begin to emerge onto the market, Inversion Therapy clinics are also taking a hit, as more and more consumers are choosing to undergo therapy within the comfort of their own homes.



"What makes the Ironman ATIS 1000 different is the abdominal workout. No other Inversion Table has any sort of ab-building capabilities, so the fact that you get two-in-one is outstanding. For the price, it's impossible to find another product that even comes close to matching the build-quality, durability, reliability and cost-effectiveness. Ironman have truly outdone themselves and they will soon be competing with Teeter on a very close scale," continued Carey.



Inversion Table Reviews have also reviewed several other leading models - giving consumers complete buying power when it comes to making an effective purchasing decision. To learn more about Inversion Table Reviews, head over to their official website found at: http://www.inversiontablereviews.us/



