Invest in Gold at Gold Prices Daily, the Most Trusted Source of Precious Metal Investment News

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Gold Prices Daily, the website dedicated to informing people about the best ways to invest in gold, would like to congratulate Regal Assets for making the INC 500 list for 2013 as the 20th fastest growing private company in the United States. This extraordinary accomplishment places Regal Assets in the same category as past inductees Microsoft, Timberland, Under Armour, Patagonia, Oracle and other notables.



Regal Assets is a precious metals company specializing in gold IRA rollovers, which transfer funds from a Traditional or Roth IRA (Individual Retirement Account), or a 401k directly into gold. Historically, gold has been not only the most secure investment on the market but also one with a potential for extraordinary gains. To illustrate, the price of gold has risen 300 percent since 2004, and gold remains perhaps the safest way to invest in the market today due to its intrinsic value as a precious metal. “Gold is a concrete asset, along with silver, platinum and palladium and their values are not affected by the global economy,” an article from the Gold Prices Daily website noted.



The reasons why a person would want to invest in gold are numerous, but perhaps the strongest motivator these days is the current state of the economy and the volatility of markets. People who want to protect themselves against the potential for a crash similar to the one that occurred in 2007 are encouraged to consider gold as a safe alternative that will likely skyrocket in the event of a severe economic downturn.



Those who are planning on retiring soon are especially vulnerable to fluctuations in the market, given the fact that they may need liquid capital once they are no longer receiving paychecks. “The good news is, there is never a bad time to invest in gold or any precious metal. In 10 years from now, you will see similar results with your investments,” an article from the Gold Prices Daily website noted.



The expert advisors at Regal Assets are available to guide potential investors through the process of making the transition, offering a free gold investment kit that will help people decide if going gold is the right option for them. The representatives at Regal Assets take the time to learn about each client and care about helping them make the right decision for their financial future. Anyone who is considering investing in gold is encouraged to visit the Gold Prices Daily website to view spot gold price charts.



Regal Assets has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a five star rating from Trust Link and a AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance.



About Gold Prices Daily

Gold Prices Daily is an informative website that will educate its readers about gold investments. Learn why more and more people are choosing to invest in gold and other precious metals to help secure their financial future. To learn more about gold investments, investors can request their Free Gold IRA kit by visiting the website. For more information, please visit www.golpricesdaily.com.