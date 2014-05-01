Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Investec Private Bank (South Africa) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Investec Private Bank (South Africa)"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Investec Private Bank (South Africa)" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Investec Private Bank (South Africa) (IPBSA) is the private banking and wealth management arm of Investec Limited, a subsidiary of Investec Group (Investec) in South Africa. Investec is a leading bank and asset manager that offers a range of financial services in the UK, South Africa, Australia, and other European countries. IPBSA offers a wide range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence), corporate clients and wealthy families. Key service offerings of the company include asset management advisory serivces, wealth and investment management, and private banking services. As on February 28, 2014, the company had assets under management (AuM) of ZAR245.25 billion. It had historical AuM figures of ZAR218.02 billion, as on March 31, 2013, which stood at ZAR169.36 billion as on March 31, 2012. It has a presence in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, East London, Knysna, Nelspruit, Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, and Winelands. IPBSA is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Companies Mentioned



Investec Private Bank (South Africa)



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